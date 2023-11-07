The release date for Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming action film Yodha has been changed once again, this time to March 15, 2024. The film was originally scheduled to release on December 15, 2023, but was preponed to December 8, 2024, and now to March 15, 2024.

Yodha release date changes ONCE AGAIN! Sidharth Malhotra starrer to now release on March 15, 2024

The reason for the latest delay has not been disclosed, but it is speculated that it may be due to avoid clashing with other big-budget films releasing in the last quarter of 2023. For the unversed, on December 1, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and the Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur will be released in theatres. Later, on December 8, Manoj Bajpayee's critically acclaimed film Joram will be released. In fact, the last month of 2023 will also see a clash between Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas with their films Dunki and Salaar, respectively, releasing on December 22.

Coming back to Yodha, it is touted to be Dharma Productions' first action franchise film and stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role, supported by Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. The film is directed by Sagar Ambre and produced by Karan Johar.

To announce the release date, the makers dropped two new posters of Yodha. The posters showcase Sidharth in a never-seen-before avatar as a fearless action hero. The film is expected to be a high-octane action thriller with some stunning visuals and powerful performances from the cast. With its release date now set for March 15, 2024, fans of Sidharth Malhotra and action films can mark their calendars for an unforgettable cinematic experience.

