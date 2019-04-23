Housefull 4: Farhad Samji spills beans on Akshay Kumar’s character in Housefull 4

Farhad Samji, for those of you who don’t know, is directing Housefull 4. Farhad got the movie after Sajid Khan was asked to make an exit due to the #MeToo allegations. However, Farhad was already creatively involved in the movie’s writing and screenplay. He had also directed Housefull 3, so he is already very well familiar with the storyline and the cast. Apart from Housefull 4, he is also writing a handful of upcoming Bollywood’s potential blockbusters including Sooryavanshi and Inshallah.

In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Farhad revealed some details about Akshay Kumar’s role in Housefull 4. We had already reported that Akshay will be playing the role of a 16th century king in the movie for a certain portion and will be seen sporting a bald look. When we asked Farhad about it, he said, “The movie releases on 25th October, and I’m holding back a tsunami. I’m eager to let out the details because I’m damn excited about how the film has shaped up. But obviously, there are certain restrictions as to what I can say about Housefull 4 at this stage. Now that you have asked about the bald look, let me tell you it’s a very B-O-L-D, bold character, but I can’t reveal on whether he is going to be bald in the film. So when we sit for the promotions of the movie, I might come with instruments to announce the details of the film. But, it’s on reincarnation, that’s for sure.”

Watch the complete interview segment here.

Now, that we know it’s going to be a bold character, we can’t wait to see how the story shapes up in the fourth instalment of the Housefull franchise.

