The month of October this year seems to be quite happening for Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra. With Diwali being around the corner, the actor is busy promoting his upcoming film Thank You. However, despite having a working schedule, the actor has managed to spare some time to start his Diwali 2022 celebration.

Thank You star Sidharth Malhotra starts Diwali celebrations with kids undergoing cancer treatment

For the unversed, Malhotra took to his social media handle and shared a picture of him along with Thank You co-star Rakul Preet Singh. The picture also featured a bunch of kids, who are undergoing cancer treatment. “Diwali celebrations started a little early this year and the reason behind it is as bright as the festive lights,” wrote Sidharth.

Adding further, the SOTY actor wrote, “These angels from @accesslifeindia are currently undergoing cancer treatment but they are brave and joyous enough to make you feel happy and content.” The conclusion of his brief write-up read, “This Diwali, I pledge to continue to support and spread awareness about various NGOs across the country.”

In the photo, Sidharth can be seen in an all-red avatar sporting a co-ord set while Rakul looked beautiful in a pink colour bodycon dress. A section of Sid’s 21.2M Instagram fam flooded the comments section with red-heart emojis. “We are proud of you thank you for taking this initiative,” wrote a fan club, while another added, “You're a true gem."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

The NGO also shared some inside pictures of Rakul and Sidharth’s visit. In the images, the stars can be seen listening to the stories of little ones while playing and dancing with them. In one of the shots, Rakul can be seen distributing fruits among them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Access Life Asst. Foundation (@accesslifeindia)

Coming to their upcoming film, Thank You, it also stars Ajay Devgn in the lead. The comedy-drama is slated to release on October 25. Helmed by Indra Kumar, the film has been made under the production banner of T-Series and Maruti International.

Also Read: 10 Years Of Student Of The Year: Alia Bhatt shares sunkissed selfie to celebrate completing a decade in films; Ranveer Singh sends ‘more love’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.