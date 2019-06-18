Bollywood Hungama
“Tera Bann Jaunga is a feeling everyone has felt at some point of time,” Tulsi Kumar on her song in Kabir Singh

ByAnam Shaikh

Tulsi Kumar has been on a winning streak with her recent songs ‘Tu Laung Mein Elaichi’, ‘Paaniyon Sa’, and ‘Soch Na Sake’ becoming super hits. All set with yet another blockbuster number titled ‘Tera Bann Jaunga’ from the movie Kabir Singh, Kumar elucidates that this is a song that will plant itself firmly in the minds of the people. The soulful melody, the stirring lyrics and the visuals of the song combine beautifully sending listeners on a journey of love and belonging.

“The first time I heard this song, it stayed with me and I kept humming it again and again. It has a very strong melody and the best part about this song are the lyrics. They will definitely touch everyone’s hearts and I feel Akhil has a certain feel in his voice that the audiences love. ‘Tera Bann Jaunga’ isn’t just a song, it’s a feeling everyone has felt at some point of time”, says singer Tulsi Kumar.

‘Tera Bann Jaunga’ is a romantic ballad crooned by Tulsi Kumar and Akhil Sachdeva, written and composed by the latter. It is a part of the upcoming film Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role alongside Kiara Advani.

EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh gets 'Adults Only' certificate from the censor board

