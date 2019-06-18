Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 18.06.2019 | 7:41 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bharat Super 30 De De Pyaar De India’s Most Wanted Kabir Singh Student Of The Year 2
follow us on

Saand Ki Aankh: Taapsee Pannu had to be PREGNANT on screen so many times that she doesn’t even remember the kids’ names

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Saand Ki Aankh starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar are set to impress us by depicting the life of Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, India’s first women sharpshooters. They are all excited to play these feisty women in their 60s on screen and there is so much expected from them because it is such an interesting topic.

Taapsee spoke about her character and revealed a lot about the same. She said that she had to look pregnant a lot of times on screen as the transition from young to old woman is shown in the matter of just 10 minutes on screen. She also said that because it had to be shown so quickly, she does not even remember the names of the kids.

She was also all praises for her co-star Bhumi Pednekar. She said that Bhumi is a very intelligent actor and she is very prepared with her roles all the time. She takes notes before she plays out a scene.

Taapsee is shooting for Anubhav Singh’s Thappad next.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu reveals she NEVER wanted to be an actress!

More Pages: Saand Ki Aankh Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Game Over Box Office Collections – The…

Box Office - Game Over shows some growth,…

Box Office - Black Friday for Bollywood as…

Game Over Box Office Prediction - Taapsee…

Tadka doesn’t find any takers; makers may…

Kareena Kapoor Khan confirms Karan Johar's…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification