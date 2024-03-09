A love story set on a political backdrop, the film delves into the intricacies of relationships with a gripping narrative.

Tejaswini Pandit and Warda Nadiadwala announce the first project Yek Number from their Marathi venture on International Women’s Day 2024

On International Women’s Day 2024, Tejaswini Pandit and Warda Nadiadwala unveiled the name of their first movie collaboration - titled, Yek Number. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment presents its latest venture in the Marathi cinema in collaboration with Jophiel Enterprise and Sahyadri Films.

The film is directed by the National Award Winner Rajesh Mapuskar who is known for acclaimed movies like Ventilator & Ferrari ki Sawari with DOP Sanjay Memane capturing breath-taking visuals, it promises to redefine the landscape of Marathi cinema. Adding to the allure of the film is the music composed by the acclaimed duo Ajay-Atul, known for their soul-stirring compositions. The team is on with an extensive shoot of 52 days in exotic locations like Wai, Junnar, Mumbai and Konkan in Maharashtra.

???? Women Power! ???????????? #NGE proudly introduces ‘YEK NUMBER’ in association with @tejaswwini and @WardaNadiadwala

Directed by #RajeshMapuskar ???? Music by the maestro - @AjayAtulOnline ! ???? Get ready to be mesmerised by the beauty of Maharashtra’s landscapes and the depth of its… pic.twitter.com/UT7YdEpzw5 — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) March 8, 2024

