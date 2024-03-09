comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 09.03.2024 | 2:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Article 370 Yodha Laapataa Ladies Shaitaan Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Tejaswini Pandit and Warda Nadiadwala announce the first project Yek Number from their Marathi venture on International Women’s Day 2024

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Tejaswini Pandit and Warda Nadiadwala announce the first project Yek Number from their Marathi venture on International Women’s Day 2024

en Bollywood News Tejaswini Pandit and Warda Nadiadwala announce the first project Yek Number from their Marathi venture on International Women’s Day 2024

A love story set on a political backdrop, the film delves into the intricacies of relationships with a gripping narrative.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

On International Women’s Day 2024, Tejaswini Pandit and Warda Nadiadwala unveiled the name of their first movie collaboration - titled, Yek Number. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment presents its latest venture in the Marathi cinema in collaboration with Jophiel Enterprise and Sahyadri Films.

Tejaswini Pandit and Warda Nadiadwala announce the first project Yek Number from their Marathi venture on International Women's Day 2024

Tejaswini Pandit and Warda Nadiadwala announce the first project Yek Number from their Marathi venture on International Women’s Day 2024

The film is directed by the National Award Winner Rajesh Mapuskar who is known for acclaimed movies like Ventilator & Ferrari ki Sawari with DOP Sanjay Memane capturing breath-taking visuals, it promises to redefine the landscape of Marathi cinema. Adding to the allure of the film is the music composed by the acclaimed duo Ajay-Atul, known for their soul-stirring compositions. The team is on with an extensive shoot of 52 days in exotic locations like Wai, Junnar, Mumbai and Konkan in Maharashtra.

A love story set on a political backdrop, the film delves into the intricacies of relationships with a gripping narrative.

ALSO READ: Sajid Nadiadwala ventures into Marathi cinema with Sahyadri Films and Jophiel Enterprise

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Vipin Sharma to turn author with…

Cast of Madgaon Express dances to the song…

Bastar: The Naxal Story's first song launch…

Umrao Jaan Ada to be India's first live…

EXCLUSIVE: Author Harinder Sikka starts…

Jacqueline Fernandez’s track 'Yimmy Yimmy'…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification