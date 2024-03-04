The team is all set to showcase stories that grip your heart, visuals that take your breath away, and content that's a cut above the rest.

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala forays into Marathi film, Nadiadwala Grandson Enters presents Jophiel Enterprise, led by Warda Nadiadwala, and Sahyadri Films, helmed by Tejaswini Pandit, for a special collaboration. With the aim to enhance the storytelling norms with a series of Marathi films that break barriers and celebrate diverse tales, the collaboration is about creating magic on screen that reflects the rich tapestry of our culture and heritage. The team is all set to showcase stories that grip your heart, visuals that take your breath away, and content that's a cut above the rest. With this dream team at the helm, you can bet on a cinematic experience like no other.

Producer Warda Nadiadwala expressed her elation about the collaboration, saying, "We're truly thrilled and humbled to partner with Sayadri Film for Marathi cinema. I have a deep connection to the land, culture, and language—it's our home. Teaming up with Tejaswini Pandit fills us with excitement as we aim to present audiences with fresh perspectives and deeply impactful stories. I truly believe with Tejaswini’s insights about Marathi cinema we aspire to exceed your expectations and sincerely hope for your love and blessings as we embark on this new journey in the illustrious and flourishing Marathi Cinema."

Speaking about the partnership with Sajid Nadiadwala and Warda Nadiadwala, producer Tejaswini Pandit expresses, “This collaboration is truly exceptional and a great honor for me and my entire team. Historically, Marathi cinema has been known for its talented actors and filmmakers who have delivered memorable content to audiences. However, there has been a lack of grandeur and marketing in Marathi films. Now, teaming up with esteemed producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Warda Nadiadwala, we aim to change that narrative. This partnership is poised to be a game-changer, offering audiences a vast canvas to experience larger-than-life cinematic journeys. We are immensely thrilled and honoured by this collaboration and eagerly anticipate presenting exceptional content to our audiences.”

NGE Presents is produced by Warda Nadiadwala and Tejaswini Pandit.

