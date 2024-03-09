Actress Parineeti Chopra has recently sparked pregnancy rumours amongst fans after being spotted in loose-fitting clothes at the airport. However, a source close to the actor has said that there is no truth to these speculations.

Parineeti Chopra is NOT pregnant: Report

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the source stated that Chopra is currently focused on her work, travelling between cities for professional and personal commitments. The source further pointed out that her outfit choices shouldn't be a cause for speculation and a violation of her privacy.

“There is no truth in the pregnancy rumours. At the moment, she is hustling between several cities, sometimes for professional commitments and sometimes for personal reasons. In fact, it is baffling that someone’s choice of attire can lead to such speculations, and intrude in someone’s personal life,” said the source.

The insider added that Chopra prefers to keep her personal life private, but her actions also speak volumes. The source also said that she hasn't delayed any work commitments or shoots, and everything is proceeding as planned.

Another source close to the couple revealed that Chopra frequently travels between Delhi and Mumbai to manage her work-life balance. The source believes that if Chopra were pregnant, she would have shared the news with both families, which hasn't happened.

Currently, the couple is simply enjoying their married life, cherishing time with family, and focusing on their respective careers, the source added. For the unversed, Chopra and Chadha tied the knot in Udaipur last September after dating for a while.

Speaking of the professional front, Parineeti is currently awaiting the release of her next film with Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosnajh Amar Singh Chamkila. The biographical drama will be streaming on Netflix from April 12 onwards.

