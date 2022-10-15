TASVA, the men's Indian wear brand, announces Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday as its first brand ambassadors, adding glamour and style to all your celebrations! Get ready to bring in the festive and shaadi season with Bollywood’s hottest duo. Ranbir Kapoor is seen promoting the brand’s range of ethnic clothing with Ananya Panday in a festive campaign film, released across media platforms for the upcoming festive season.

TASVA announces Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday as brand ambassadors

Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday represent the changing mindset of modern India. Launched in 2021, TASVA aims to infuse fresh energy into the Indian celebratory experience for the male consumer with its traditional and fusion Indian apparel that is high on unmatched quality, comfort and style. Its ethos of freedom to be oneself and let individuality shine through perfectly sync with that of Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday.

“I am excited to join the TASVA tribe! It’s amazing how the brand is making Indian celebrations and occasions so much more stylish, modern and fresh, which is what my personal style is as well. The campaign Ek Naya Nazariya captures present-day India and its celebrations perfectly”, said Ranbir Kapoor

“It gives me immense pleasure to be a part of the TASVA tribe. My personal style ideology identifies with TASVA's fresh approach when it comes to ethnic wear for men & Indian celebrations. Starting my association with the brand's #EkNayaNazariya campaign is very special. It captures modern India's thinking in such a beautiful way”, said Ananya Panday

Sharing the announcement, Tarun Tahiliani, Chief Design Officer, TASVA said, “Who better than Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday to bring alive the vision of TASVA and its contemporary styles. Like TASVA, they have a natural sense of style that’s effortless and a perfect representation of new age India. I am thrilled to have their charming and youthful energy, fuel the brand appeal for our standout and fast growing menswear brand.”

Commenting on the association, Mr. Sandeep Pal, CEO, TASVA added, “We are extremely pleased to have Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday join the TASVA tribe. The brand was conceptualized with a view to change the way India thinks about ethnic menswear for festive occasions & weddings. It is all about expressing one’s individuality and a beautiful balance of modern tastes, rooted in tradition. Ranbir & Ananya are a perfect match for TASVA’s brand ideology.”

