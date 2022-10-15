Popular Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane, widely known as Hagrid in the movies, passed away on Friday at the age of 72. Coltrane's agent and friend Belinda Wright confirmed the passing of the actor and called him “a unique talent.”

“He will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, a role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years,” Wright told PEOPLE publication.

“For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client ... as well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent ... brilliantly witty,” she added. “And after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.”

Deadline reported that the actor had been ill for the past two years and died at a nearby hospital in Larbert, Scotland, close to his home. Following his death, fans, friends and colleagues took to social media to mourn the loss of the actor and paid tribute. Daniel Radcliffe, who headlined the Harry Potter franchise, told Deadline, “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set. I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

“Robbie was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had, but most of all, he was deeply caring and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult,” Emma Watson wrote in an Instagram Story, who played Hermoine Granger in the Harry Potter franchise. “His talent was so immense that it made sense he played a giant — he could fill ANY space with his brilliance. Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I’ll do it in your name and memory. Know how much I adore and admire you. I’ll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs, and your hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us. There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermione.”

Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the franchise, took to her Instagram and wrote, “Heartbroken by the passing of Robbie Coltrane. Hagrid was my favorite character! Robbie portrayed Hagrid’s warmth, sense of home & unconditional love for his students and magical creatures so brilliantly. Thank you for the laughter. Miss you Robbie. Sending love to your family.”

Sharing an old photo from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Tom Felton who essayed the role of Draco Malfoy, recalled, “One of my fondest memories of filming Harry Potter was a night shoot on the first film in the forbidden forest. I was 12. Robbie cared & looked after everyone around of him. Effortlessly. And made them laugh. Effortlessly.”

Daniel Radcliffe and Robbie Coltrane maintained a close relationship as they appeared together in all eight instalments of the Harry Potter film franchise from 2001 to 2011.

I hope it’s OK to spout memories: I used to ride with Robbie Coltrane between Manchester and London in his sort-of-restored MGA. I’d roll him cigarettes while he discoursed on the ways of the world, and I don’t think I’ve ever laughed or learned so much in my life. — Hugh Laurie (@hughlaurie) October 14, 2022

I first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago. I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time. Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, “Alfresco”. Farewell, old fellow. You’ll be so dreadfully missed — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) October 14, 2022

I will miss the random chats about all subjects under the sun.And I'll never forget in September 2000, Robbie Coltrane came over to a very nervous 14yr old me on my 1st ever day on a movie set and said "Enjoy it, you'll be great". Thank you for that x — James Phelps (@James_Phelps) October 14, 2022

The legacy of Robbie Coltrane will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/sTsRZVDwRV — HBO Max (@hbomax) October 14, 2022

