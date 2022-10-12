Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is just three-year-old in the film industry. However, in such a short period of time, she managed to grab the attention of the audience with her big-screen projects. The actress has a bunch of projects in his kitty, and recently she wrapped the shooting for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan wraps up shoot! Ananya Panday pens an emotional note; calls it the “most fulfilling and cathartic experience”

Sharing the update with her fans on Instagram, the SOTY 2 actress posted a two-picture post on the photo-video sharing platform. In the first image, she can be seen sharing a warm hug with director Arjun Varain Singh, while the second image seems to be a BTS shot. In the BTS picture, along with Panday her co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh can also be seen.

In the caption, the Khaali Peeli actress wrote, “My boys!!! WE MADE A MOVIE / it’s a wrap on Kho Gaye Hum Kahan - the most fulfilling, wholesome, explorative & cathartic experience. I didn’t know it was possible to love so many people at once but that’s what I felt every single day on set, for every single person associated with this film.”

She tagged the director and added, “thank you for choosing me, holding my hand every step of the way, making this so collaborative and bringing the best energy on set!! I hope I made you proud.” Giving a mention to her co-star, the Bollywood diva further added, “it’s crazy how much we’ve become our characters through this journey, I feel the bond they share so strongly with you two. The best friends and co actors a girl could ask for.”

Concluding her post, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress also thanked the producers of the upcoming film as she wrote, “I always dreamed of working with you all in some way and I couldn’t have thought of a better way - thank you for trusting me.”

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan was announced last year in September. The upcoming film is said to be a story of three friends living in Mumbai. The makers have not confirmed the release date of the project yet.

