Apurva is the story of an ordinary girl who faces extraordinary circumstances and will do anything to Survive and Live.

Star Studios and Cine1 Studios’ edge-of-the-seat survival thriller Apurva is all set to release from 15th November onwards on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film stars an ensemble cast of Tara Sutaria, Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa and Rajpal Yadav who have united to showcase one of the most powerful stories of good over evil onscreen. The team unveiled the intriguing first look and announced the release date amidst huge crowds and tremendous fanfare at the prestigious Lav Kush Ramlila Ground at Red Fort, Delhi - the first of its kind launch that has never taken place for an Indian film!

Tara Sutaria starrer Apurva to directly release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 15; see the first intriguing posters

Apurva is the story of an ordinary girl who faces extraordinary circumstances and will do anything to Survive and Live. Set in one of the most dangerous places in India – Chambal, the movie is presented by some of India’s leading creative powerhouses who have come together for this gritty thriller.

Tara Sutaria, who plays Apurva, says, “This is a powerful and thrilling story of an ordinary girl whose inner strength, intelligence, wit and courage shape a journey that will keep one at the edge of their seat. It's the role of a lifetime for me and I am eagerly awaiting audiences to see my transformation in Apurva as we launch our trailer very soon! Hugely excited and looking forward to Apurva releasing from 15th November onwards on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Abhishek Banerjee adds, "My character in Apurva is perhaps one of the most menacing and fearsome ones that I have portrayed so far. The powerful script instantly appealed to me when I first heard it, and I can't wait for the audience to watch the trailer, which will be launched very soon and thereafter the film’s release from 15th November onwards on Disney+ Hotstar."

Rajpal Yadav whose dramatic new look has struck a lot of intrigue says, "Audiences will see me in a very different and unusual avatar in Apurva which will be revealed when our trailer launches very soon. This is just the first glimpse, and I am looking forward to audiences watching Apurva from 15th November onwards on Disney+ Hotstar."

