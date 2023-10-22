A source has told Bollywood Hungama that Arjun Rampal is in talks for a 3 movie deal, days after making his debut in the South belt.

Arjun Rampal's latest role as the formidable antagonist in the film Bhagavant Kesari has taken the industry by storm, earning him accolades and widespread acclaim. His remarkable screen presence and compelling performance in his South Indian film debut have not gone unnoticed. In the wake of this successful portrayal, Arjun is currently in discussions to sign a substantial three-movie deal in Hyderabad.

You read it right! According to a source, "Playing the ruthless antagonist in Bhagavant Kesari, Arjun Rampal's performance has garnered widespread acclaim. Arjun’s screen presence is unmissable as he grasps the audience's attention with his compelling acting and delivery in his South debut. The actor is right now already in talks to sign a three major movie deal in Hyderabad."

After this mastery of a performance, Arjun proves his exceptional skill of capturing the audience wherever he goes as he leaves an impressive lasting impression.

Earlier, speaking about his debut, Arjun had said, “The world has gotten so small and actors are working in various languages and globally too. So, what's critical is getting to experience different styles of working where you can push your limits as an actor and learn new skill sets,” in a statement.

He also talked about his character and added, “I submitted myself to the character. I practised dialogues and sent recordings to Anil over the phone. It was a great experience to learn, understand and emote dialogues in another language."

For the unversed, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal playing the leading lady opposite Balakrishna, wherein Sreeleela will be seen in a vital role. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, Bhagavant Kesari was released on October 19.

