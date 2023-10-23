In a video on his mother's YouTube channel, he shared the incident with his fans and explained that he had carried such a large sum of cash with him for the first time.

Former Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Abhishek Malhan recently lost Rs 1.5 lakh while travelling to Africa. In a video on his mother Dimple Malhan's YouTube channel, he shared the incident with his fans and explained that he had carried such a large sum of cash with him for the first time.

"I had Rs 1.5 lakh cash with me. I had to make some payment for an iPhone that I bought to gift it to someone here. Now, I see the money is simply not there in my bag, the bag is empty. My heart is genuinely racing right now," he said in the video, holding up the empty bag and walking around the room.

"Papa had told me I must take care of the money and now I have no clue what happened to the money," he added. Malhan went on to share everything he did from the moment he arrived at Delhi airport until he reached the hotel room, but he was unable to figure out how he lost the money.

"I have never carried such a huge amount of cash ever in my life. My heart is just racing. I can't believe how I lost all my money. I was supposed to buy an iPhone to gift someone and for that I got the cash, but I don't have it anymore. My dad asked me a million times to be careful with the money and I still lost it. I didn't think I would face such a thing. It's so scary and I don't know what to do about it anymore. I wish I was a bit more careful," he said.

Malhan was a participant in the second season of Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss OTT, where he finished as the first runner-up. The winner of the season was YouTuber Elvish Yadav.

