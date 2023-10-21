comscore
First look of Tara Sutaria starrer survival thriller Apurva to drop at Delhi’s Lav Kush Ramlila

Apurva will see the ensemble cast in a new and never-before-seen avatar of Tara Sutaria, Rajpal Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Star Studios and Cine1 Studios' gripping thriller Apurva will have its first look unveiled at the grand and prestigious Lav Kush Ramlila event at Red Fort, Delhi, a first of its kind for any Bollywood film! Actors Tara Sutaria, Rajpal Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee, along with director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, will grace the celebrated mega Lav Kush Ramlila event that happens every year at the Red Fort grounds in Delhi. The team will unveil a life-size intriguing first look of Apurva at this mega event for an unprecedented launch amid the grand festive atmosphere and huge crowds!

Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat speaks ahead of this mega launch, “We are deeply honoured and blessed to be given this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to launch our first communication on this auspicious day of Maha Ashtami at the prestigious Lav Kush Ramlila, one of the biggest and celebrated events of the year! With the blessings of Lord Ram our entire team is tremendously excited to unveil the very first glimpse of Apurva on such a grand scale, with our beloved audiences!”

Apurva will see the ensemble cast in a new and never-before-seen avatar of Tara Sutaria, Rajpal Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee, backed by a powerful story that will keep audiences hooked right to the very end!

