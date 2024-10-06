Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront of giving breaking and exclusive updates about the grand Diwali release, Singham Again. On Thursday, October 3, we exclusively reported that the trailer of the much-awaited action entertainer will be launched with much fanfare at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, BKC, Mumbai in the presence of 2000 fans and journalists. And now we bring to you another exciting update.

BREAKING: Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey’s glimpse CONFIRMED in Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again; superstar, however, won’t be seen in the trailer

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Singham Again already has seen a lot of actors and now it’ll also star none other than Salman Khan. He will play Chulbul Pandey, his much-loved character from Dabangg series. His glimpse will be seen in the film at an important juncture.”

The source further said, “Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars of Indian Cinema, Rohit Shetty is also a director to reckon with while the Cop Universe has an enviable fan following. Hence, when these three will come together in Singham Again, expect fireworks of another level this Diwali in cinemas.”

The source also added, “Salman, however, won’t be a part of the trailer of Singham Again that releases tomorrow, on October 7.” As per reports, the superstar will be shooting for the cameo in a few days.

Singham Again stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff. It is all set to release on Friday, November 1. It is the third Singham film and the fifth film of the Rohit Shetty cop universe. The franchise began with a bang with Singham (2011) followed by Singham Again (2014). Then, Simmba (2018), starring Ranveer Singh, was released and it had a cameo of Singham. In Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi (2021), both Singham and Simmba appeared and it led to a frenzy in cinemas.

