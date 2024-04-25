Pop superstar Dua Lipa is confirmed to attend, along with legendary figures like filmmaker Sofia Coppola, actor Elliot Page, singer-songwriter Kylie Minogue, among others.

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is set to attend the prestigious TIME100 Gala in New York City. The event, hosted by TIME Magazine, honours the world's most influential people. This isn't Khurrana's first brush with recognition from TIME. In 2023, he was honoured with the TIME100 Impact Award, and in 2020, he was named one of the magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Dua Lipa, Sofia Coppola, Michael J. Fox among others to grace TIME100 Gala in New York

Khurrana's invitation to the TIME100 Gala signifies his place among the world's leading disruptors. He has earned this recognition for his contribution to Indian cinema through his unconventional film choices and his dedication to social causes as a UNICEF ambassador. Notably, he was the only Indian recipient of the TIME100 Impact Award last year.

The upcoming gala promises to be a star-studded affair, with Khurrana expected to rub shoulders with some of the biggest names in the world. Pop superstar Dua Lipa is confirmed to attend, along with legendary figures like filmmaker Sofia Coppola, actor Elliot Page, singer-songwriter Kylie Minogue, Formula One champion Max Verstappen, actor Michael J. Fox, actress Taraji P. Henson, and fashion designer Tory Burch.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.