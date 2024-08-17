Among many Bollywood celebrities who have come in support of women, Tamannaah Bhatia too took to social media to pen a heartfelt note.

Last week, India woke up another spine-chilling case of rape and murder of a young medical trainee in Kolkata that has sparked a nationwide outrage with doctors going on strike. Since the incident happened around August 15, many celebrities questioned the freedom and safety of women as the country celebrated another year of independence. Among them is Tamannaah Bhatia who has pointed out that such occasions are ‘incomplete’ without appropriate measures being taken to safeguard women.

Tamannaah Bhatia raises voice against Kolkata Rape Case; calls India’s Independence ‘incomplete’ without the safety of women

Tamanaah Bhatia urges women to strive for ‘real Independence’

Joining the list of celebrities who have shared heart wrenching notes comparing the incident to several other heinous crimes against women that have been reported in the past is Tamannaah Bhatia. The actress shared a note on Friday wherein she said, “Yesterday, India completed 78 years of Independence. We commemorated bravery and sacrifice of our freedom fighters. However at the same time we were reminded yet again, that our independence is incomplete without the freedom and safety of our women. The heinous crime committed in Kolkata last week, and countless others that continue to happen every day, are constant reminders of how women continue to face violence, harassment & discrimination, our voices silenced and our rights denied.”

She continued, “We are past the time of realisations, we have to go beyond conversations, discussions and bring actionable change. Tomorrow is too late, JUSTICE needs to be served. It's high time that we look for the right solutions and ensure that we are teaching our children, especially the boys, the true value of a woman. Every woman's heart is bleeding, let's strive for real independence.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)



About Tamannaah Bhatia’s recent projects

Tamannaah Bhatia recently featured in a special cameo in two Independence Day releases – in Vedaa as the deceased wife of John Abraham and in Stree 2 as Shama for the special dance number ‘Aaj Ki Raat’. The actress is currently prepping for the supernatural film Odela 2 alongside a host of ensemble cast that is expected to release later this year. Meanwhile, she is also expected to be busy with the work on a web-series titled Daring Partners.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Genelia Deshmukh and other Bollywood stars express outrage over Kolkata rape-murder case

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.