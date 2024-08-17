The Kolkata rape case has left many outraged with several celebrities raising their voices against women-related crimes and urging the government to impose stronger protocols and stringent punishments. Joining them is Celina Jaitly, former actress and UN human rights activist, who has taken to social media to pen a long note about victim blaming. The actress, who has showcased her support towards several causes including actively participating in helping the LGBTQA+ community, decided to share her own experiences and made some shocking revelations.

In a lengthy note, the former actress and mother shared detailed encounters of two instances where men cat-called her and even attempted to hurt her and how in these instances, she was told to careful because she was ‘progressive’ in her approach and was taught that ‘Women are at fault’. Sharing a photo from her childhood days, Celina wrote, “THE VICTIM IS ALWAYS AT FAULT : In this pic I was in 6th grade only when boys from a nearby university started to wait outside my school.They would follow the school rickshaw making catcalls all the way home everyday. I pretended not to notice them and few days later because of that they started throwing stones at me in the middle of the road to get my attention. Not one bystander batted an eye. I was told by a teacher : It was because I was “too westernised and did not wear loose clothes and did not tie my hair in two braids with oil it was my fault !” It was also at this age when a man first flashed his private parts to me while waiting for the school rickshaw in the morning. For many years I blamed myself for this incident which I kept to myself running the words of the teacher again and again in my mind that it was MY FAULT!”

She continued, “In 11th grade I still remember they cut the wire of my scooty’s brakes because I was not acknowledging the university boys who heckled and called me rude names & left lewd notes on my scooty. My male class mates got scared for me and told our teachers. My class teacher called me and told me “You come across as a FORWARD type of girl, riding a scooty and wearing jeans to extra classes with short open hair that’s why boys think you are of a loose character” It was always my fault. I still remember that day jumping off my scooty to save myself because of my brake wires being cut off. I was hurt badly and yet it was my fault. My Scooty was damaged… I was both physically and psychologically hurt… And I was told it was MY FAULT!”

Further, the actress also mentioned how even her grandfather – a Retired Colonel had to face repercussions of this. “My retired Colonel Grandfather who fought two wars for our country in his old age had to take to escorting me back n forth to school… I still remember those rude boys who chased me even damaging my scooty they also passed derogatory remarks on my retired colonel grandfather making fun of him. Nana stood and stared at them and then he turned away shook his head and I could read his face as he walked away with me. His disgust at the very people he laid his life on line for. It’s time to stand up and ask for our right to be protected WE ARE NOT AT FAULT !”

About the Kolkata Rape Case

On August 9, a spine-chilling incident of a young medical trainee being raped and murdered within the premises of R G Kar Medical College took the nation by storm. Many people have come in support of the victim and her family, with them taking to the streets demanding justice from the government to stringently punish the culprits. The latest update is that doctors have announced a 24-hour strike and have placed some key demands regarding women’s safety at workplace and for women working night shifts.

