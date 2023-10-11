In what seems to be a dream casting, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial Ramayana seems to be bringing together several big names as they are gearing up to mount the grand world of the Hindu mythological saga. While the first part of this epic trilogy is currently in works, the different names of stars in the cast keeps getting added with each passing day. The latest update is that Sunny Deol will be joining Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in Ramayana and if they are to be believed the actor will be essaying the role of Hanuman.

Sunny Deol to join Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana; Report

Readers, by now, would be aware that Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi will be playing the role of the serene couple Ram and Sita, whereas Yash has been roped in to essay the character of Ravana. Going by these reports, it is being said that Sunny Deol is being considered for the role of Hanuman, owing to his action-packed image that only got reinstated further with Gadar 2. In a Pinkvilla report, a source was quoted saying, “Hanuman stands for strength and there’s no one better than Sunny Deol in the Indian film industry to justify what Bajrangbali stands for. The actor has shown interest in being a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s rendition of Ramayana and is also excited to play the part of Lord Hanuman. However, it’s still early stages of discussion."

Further, the same report has also mentioned that Tiwari is keen on also doing a spin-off film on Lord Hanuman, since there is a lot of scope for the character to be explored in a standalone film. “The Ramayana is just a small part of Lord Hanuman’s life, and there are many other facets to the story. Nitesh wants to explore that with a standalone film on Lord Hanuman. Everything needs to fall in place – from the date of the shoot to the commitment for the franchise spin-offs and the financial structure,” added the source.

The Ramayana trilogy is expected to feature in three different parts with the first part gearing up for a shoot schedule in the first half of 2024. Further confirmed details on the film is eagerly awaited.

Also Read: SCOOP: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ammy Virk and Ahan Shetty to join Sunny Deol in Border 2

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.