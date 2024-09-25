Stand-up comedian, rapper and singer Munawar Faruqui has recently purchased an apartment in a luxurious high-rise project in Mumbai. The property, located in the upscale neighbourhood of New Cuffe Parade, Wadala, was acquired for Rs. 6.09 crore, according to property transaction documents reviewed by Square Yards.

Munawar Faruqui purchases a whopping Rs. 6 crore luxury residence in Mumbai

Wadala has emerged as a prime real estate hotspot, owing to its strategic location and seamless connectivity to Mumbai's main financial district, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The area is well-known for its blend of residential and commercial developments, making it a favoured destination for both high-profile individuals and corporate buyers.

Faruqui’s new home is situated in Lodha Aura, an under-construction premium project developed by Macrotech Developers Limited (Lodha Group). The 40-story tower offers luxurious 3 BHK and 4 BHK apartments with range of amenities. Faruqui’s purchase was a part of primary market transaction, made directly from the developer.

According to Square Yards, the apartment spans 164.25 sq. m. (1,767.97 sq. ft.) of built-up area and includes three dedicated parking spaces. The transaction, finalized in September 2024, came with a stamp duty of Rs. 36.6 lakh and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000.

ALSO READ: Munawar Faruqui shares heartwarming family date photo with wife and kids

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.