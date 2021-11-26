Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.11.2021 | 6:53 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dhamaka Bunty Aur Babli 2 Antim – The Final Truth Satyameva Jayate 2 83 Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Tahir Raj Bhasin, Mouni Roy, and Neha Sharma to star in Milan Luthria’s show based on Arnab Ray’s book Sultan of Delhi: Ascension

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker Milan Luthria who is credited with films like Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, The Dirty Picture, Taxi No. 9211, among others is currently awaiting the release of his next titled Tadap. It is the remake of the Telugu film RX 100 and stars Tara Sutaria and debutant Ahan Shetty. After the release of the film, Luthria will dive straight into a web series he is creating for Disney+Hotstar.

Tahir Raj Bhasin, Mouni Roy, and Neha Sharma to star in Milan Luthria's show based on Arnab Ray's book Sultan of Delhi: Ascension

Reportedly, Milan Luthria is making a show based on Arnab Ray's book 'Sultan of Delhi: Ascension'. The show will star Tahir Raj Bhasin, Neha Sharma, and Mouni Roy in lead roles. The crime fiction narrated the story of the son of a penniless refugee from Lahore who works his way up from being an arms smuggler in Uttar Pradesh to the most influential power broker in Delhi. However, he finds himself in the biggest battle of his life when his past catches up with him.

The book Sultan of Delhi spans five decades and two generations and is a saga of ambition, greed, love, and passion. The show will be produced by Reliance Entertainment and an official announcement regarding the same will be made soon.

ALSO READ: “One of the main challenges of the shoot was the weather, especially at nights”, says Milan Luthria on shooting for Tadap in Mussoorie

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bryan Adams gets hospitalized after testing…

Sidharth Shukla's family to release his…

TXT, ATEEZ, aespa, ITZY, Stray Kids are more…

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty's Cirkus to…

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer…

EXCLUSIVE: Tara Sutaria to make an…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification