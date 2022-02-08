comscore

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta interrogated for 4 hours in casteist slur case; released on bail

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Munmun Dutta who is popular for her stint as Babita Ji in Sab TV's popular sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ was interrogated for four hours in a police station in Haryana on Monday, February 7.

The actress appeared before investigating officer DSP Vinod Shankar in Hisar on Monday in a case registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of atrocities) Act. Munmun reached the DSP’s office herself with two security guards, some bouncers, and a lawyer, and avoided the media. After about four hours of interrogation, she was let off on interim bail granted by the Punjab and Haryana high court.

For the unversed, earlier in 2021, Munmun had posted a video on her YouTube channel in which she ended up making a controversial comment which directly targeted the scheduled cast community. In the video, she said, “I am coming on youtube, and I want to look good don’t want to look like a bhangi.” As soon as this video was uploaded, #ArrestMunmunDutta started trending.

ALSO READ:Case filed against actor Munmun Dutta of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame for using casteist slur

