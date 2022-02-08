Kapil Sharma, actor-comedian and host of The Kapil Sharma Show has cleared the air around his alleged rift with Akshay Kumar. Over the past few days, it was being reported that superstar Akshay Kumar had decided to not promote his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey on the popular television show after an incident during the promotion of the film Atrangi Re reportedly left the actor uncomfortable.

Clearing the air around the same, Kapil Sharma took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday and wrote, "Dear friends, was reading all the news in media about me n Akshay paji, I have jus spoke to paji n sorted all this, it was jus a miss communication, all is well n very soon we r meeting to shoot Bachhan Pandey episode. He is my big bro n can never be annoyed with me (sic)".

Dear friends,was reading all the news in media about me n Akshay paji, I have jus spoke to paji n sorted all this, it was jus a miss communication, all is well n very soon we r meeting to shoot Bachhan pandey episode. He is my big bro n can never be annoyed with me ????thank you ???? — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) February 8, 2022



As per reports, the last time Akshay Kumar had appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil had jokingly asked him about an interview with a 'famous personality' where Kumar had asked him about how he liked eating mangoes. This was in reference to the interview done by Akshay Kumar with PM Modi in 2019. In the clip, Kumar had challenged Kapil to openly name the personality, while the comedian diverts the subject.

Reportedly, the actor had requested the team to not air that portion. However, the clip got leaked and was widely shared on social media. As per reports, Akshay had sought a clarification on the leak before he appeared on the show again.

Now it seems like everything has been settled between Akshay Kumar and the team of the show. Akshay is one of the most regular guests on the show and the actor promotes every film of his on the show. Kapil and Akshay share a great bond and their camaraderie on the show is a treat to watch for the audiences.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Deepika Padukone jokes about Kapil’s lockdown baby; he says ‘woh produce kar liya joh hum kar sakte the’

More Pages: Bachchan Pandey Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.