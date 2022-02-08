In August Bollywood Hungama was the first to inform you that Bhoot Police director Pawan Kriplani was all set to direct Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey in a film produced by Ramesh Taurani. A few days later Taurani himself confirmed the news and stated that besides Sara and Vikrant the film which was titled Gaslight would also feature Chitrangda Singh in a pivotal role.

Now, according to a report by a tabloid, the film is all set to go on floors by the end of this month. The report suggests that Sara, Chitrangda and Vikrant will start shooting for the film in the last week of February in Rajkot.

The director of the film Pawan Kriplani has already finished the recce and has finalised all the locations too. A major chunk of the film will be shot in Rajkot, post which the remaining portions will be filmed in Mumbai. The trio has already begun their preparations and readings for the movie too.

ALSO READ:Chitrangda Singh joins Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey in Gaslight

More Pages: Gaslight Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.