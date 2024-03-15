Shoojit Sircar's last directorial to be released in theaters was October, which was released in 2018.

Following the success of Sardar Udham, which garnered global acclaim and earned five National Awards in 2023, renowned filmmaker Shoojit Sircar returns to the silver screen in 2024 with his latest offering.

With a repertoire that includes groundbreaking films such as Vicky Donor, Madras Café, Piku, October, Gulabo Sitabo and Pink, Sircar has established himself as a filmmaker who creates extraordinary stories from ordinary lives. His simple yet powerful narratives have connected deeply with audiences worldwide, earning him a dedicated fan base and widespread acclaim.

Shoojit Sircar’s next, produced under his banner Rising Sun Films recently completed the shoot and the film is primarily shot in the USA. Speaking about the project in a recent interview with The Quint, Sircar expressed his commitment to connecting with audiences worldwide stating, "I intend to reach out to audiences all over the world through all my films. My next is also made with the same intent. It will take you into an ordinary man’s life and his extraordinary journey and make you smile with him.”

It is exciting to have Shoojit Sircar's style of storytelling unfold in cinemas this year. Having said that it is worth mentioning here that Shoojit has The Umesh Chronicles and a yet untitled film with Abhishek Bachchan in his kitty.

