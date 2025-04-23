Television actor Lalit Manchanda, known for his roles in popular shows such as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, India's Most Wanted, Crime Patrol, Maryada, Jhansi Ki Rani, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has tragically died by suicide in Meerut. Reports indicate that he took this drastic step due to severe financial difficulties.

According to a report by Amar Ujala, Lalit Manchanda had been living in Mumbai for the past 12 years, taking up small roles in various television shows to make a living. However, facing financial hardship, he returned to Meerut about six months ago to stay with his brother at his home in Prahlad Nagar, located in the Lisadi Gate area. Lalit was accompanied by his wife, Taru Manchanda, and their two children — 18-year-old son Ujjwal and daughter Shreya.

On Sunday night, Lalit Manchanda chose to sleep in a separate room. The next morning, when his family went to wake him up for tea, they discovered his body. They immediately informed the police, who arrived at the scene and have since launched an investigation into the incident. Lalit’s body was sent for a postmortem and was later handed over to the family. He was cremated on Monday evening.

Back in 2020, Abhishek Makwana, one of the writers of the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was found dead at his residence in Mumbai. A suicide note was recovered from the scene, in which Abhishek cited financial difficulties as the reason for taking his own life, according to Mumbai Mirror. His brother, Jenis, later revealed, “I checked my brother’s mail because ever since he passed away, I got multiple phone calls from different numbers demanding repayment of loans he supposedly owed. One of the calls came from a number registered in Bangladesh, another from Myanmar, and the rest from various states across India.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of India's longest-running sitcoms, having first aired in 2008.

