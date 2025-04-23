In the aftermath of the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed multiple lives and left several injured, singer-composer Ankit Tiwari took to Instagram to express his anguish. His emotionally charged message reflected the collective grief and frustration felt by many Indians in the wake of yet another devastating incident.

Ankit Tiwari reacts to Pahalgam terror attack, urges PM Modi to take action: “This should be the last act by these cowards”

In his message, he made a direct appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding that such acts of terror must end and questioning why innocent citizens continue to pay the price. His appeal to the PM is a plea for decisive action, urging that such violence must not be allowed to continue unchecked. In a raw and heartfelt Instagram story, Ankit wrote, “@narendramodi ji, ye akhiri harkat honi chahiye in buzdilo ki, Kya kasoor tha mere humvatno ka? Apne desh mein saans lena ab kya itna mehenga ho gaya hai? MAIN HINDU HU (Respected @narendramodi ji, this should be the final act by these cowards. What was the fault of my fellow countrymen? Has breathing in our own country become so expensive now? I AM A HINDU).”

The Pahalgam attack has once again raised serious concerns about national security and the recurring threats to civilian life in conflict-prone regions. For public figures like Ankit, who typically use their platforms for music and entertainment, such a shift in tone underscores the depth of the pain felt across the country. Tiwari’s message resonates not just as a personal outburst, but as a reflection of widespread public sentiment. As an artist and a citizen, he appears to be voicing the exhaustion many feel in the face of repeated acts of violence. Not just him, but many other artists have expressed their grief and anguish as they mourn this incident not as a celebrity, but as an Indian heartbroken by tragedy.

