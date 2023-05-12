A day ago, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who is popularly known as Mrs. Roshan in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, made major allegations against the producers of the Sony SAB sitcom. She quit the show, accusing the producers of mental harassment and producer Asit Modi of making sexual advances towards her. However, the latter has denied all allegations in a media statement, further asserting that he will take legal action against her. Followed by the blame-game, Jennifer has now shared a video on social media stating that she wouldn’t be silent anymore.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma: Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal shares warning video after Asit Modi threatens legal action against her; says, “My silence is not my weakness”

Followed by the allegations and counter-allegations between Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal and producer Asit Modi as well as the rest of the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, Jennifer has taken to Instagram to share a video where she is seen speaking about breaking her silence. "Chuppi ko meri kamzori mat samjhna, main chup thi kyunki saleeka hai mujh mein. Khuda gawah hai ki sach kya hai. Yaad rakh, uske ghar mein koi farak nahi tujhmein ya mujhmein (Don’t underestimate my silence. It is not my weakness. I was quiet because I have dignity. God knows what the truth is. Remember, he doesn’t discriminate, and we are equal in his eyes),” she said in the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal????‍♀️♾ (@jennifer_mistry_bansiwal)



In an interview, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal had revealed that on the day of Holi, the makers of TMKOC refused to let her go half-day even though the rest of the team were given all the required leaves. The actress also accused them of forcibly trying to stop her car and refusing to let her leave the sets of the sitcom. However, Modi, the producers and the directors of the show have counter-alleged that the actress’ behaviour has been unprofessional because of which they had to let go off her.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is a popular sitcom starring Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandawadkar, among others. The show recently saw many of them quitting it including Disha Vakani and Shailesh Lodha.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma producer Asit Kumar Modi to take legal action over allegations made by actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwala

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.