Ayaz Khan to play Pravisht Mishra's brother Star Plus Yeh Hai Chahatein after 20-year leap

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Ayaz Khan to play Pravisht Mishra’s brother Star Plus Yeh Hai Chahatein after 20-year leap

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Star Plus’ daily show Yeh Hai Chahatein recently took a generational leap that showcased Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra now play the lead characters as Nayantara and Samrat. And now, on May 9, the show took another massive leap.

The show is getting high on drama with each every passing episode. Ayaz Khan will be introduced as a smaller brother of Arjun in the show. Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma will be essaying the lead as Arjun and Kaashvi. Talking about Ayaz Khan, he was last seen in Dangal show Mast Mauli as a negative lead and has also appeared in a few endorsements as well as shows.

The current show features Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra aka Samrat and Nayanthara leading separate lives. Nayan lives with her two daughters Kaashvi and Mahima with the Sabrewal family, with a different identity. The show is now expected to focus on the next generation of lovers, Kaashvi and Arjun as the show will also focus on reuniting the estranged Samrat and Nayanthara too.

Yeh Hai Chahatein airs at 10:30 pm from Monday to Sunday on Star Plus. The show’s episodes are also available on Disney+Hotstar.

Also Read: Yeh Hai Chahatein star Abrar Qazi tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines himself

