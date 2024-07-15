Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, in a shocking revelation, mentioned that they were robbed off a few valuables and their passports when they were on a trip to Italy. The couple’s car was broken while it was parked in a resort they were staying in, because of which they were stuck in the country. However, the Indian embassy has come to their rescue and issued them a set of Emergency Passports to help them return home.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya share pics of ‘Emergency Passport’ as they express gratitude towards Embassy for helping them return home from Italy

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya express gratitude on social media

Taking to Instagram in a joint post, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-stars shared a photo of them posing with Emergency passports. Along with that they also penned a note thanking the embassy for their help. They wrote, “Heading to Bharat soon. We want to thank ‘You’ for your overwhelming love and support. A big thanks to the Indian Embassy for making our ‘Ghar Wapasi’ possible.” Followed by this, many of their friends, family, and well-wishers dropped their sweet messages giving a warm welcome to the couple.

Items worth Rs. 10 lakhs were stolen

The actors, who had just arrived in Florence, were planning to explore the city. They parked their car and left their belongings inside while checking out a property they liked. Upon returning, they were devastated to find that the car had been broken into. Their passports, wallets, money, shopping, and other valuable items, totaling approximately Rs. 10 lakh, were stolen. Fortunately, the thieves left behind some old clothes and food items. In an interview with Times of India, Vivek Dahiya had explained his ordeal further adding that they faced lack of assistance from the authorities around. In yet another Instagram story, however, the couple assured their worried fans that the thief couldn’t rob a few things including their spirit to survive.

