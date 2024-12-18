Taapsee Pannu has firmly cemented her place as the undisputed queen of Indian cinema, carving out a niche that few can claim. She has repeatedly challenged norms and delivered performances that stay etched in the audience's minds. What truly sets her apart is her ability to lead her own franchise—Haseen Dilruba—a feat rarely achieved by actresses in Indian cinema.

Taapsee Pannu starts shooting for Gandhari, reunites with Kanika Dhillon: “Let the war begin”

Today marks another milestone in Taapsee's illustrious career as she begins shooting for Gandhari, a project that reunites her with acclaimed writer Kanika Dhillon after the massive success of the Haseen Dilruba franchise.

Taapsee took to her instagram and posted images from the first day of her shoot at Gandhari, the actress wrote, "Dear God, grant my request so that I may never deviate from doing good deeds. That, I shall have no fear of the enemy when I go into battle and with determination I will be victorious. That, I may teach my mind to only sing your praises. And when the time comes, I should die fighting heroically on the field of battle ||231|| Let the war begin! #Gandhari"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

The combination of Taapsee And Kanika are all set to bring another action banger. This also raises the possibility of if Gandhari will be another franchise film of Taapsee Pannu?

Also Read: From strength training to aerial yoga, dive into Taapsee Pannu’s prep for action film Gandhari

More Pages: Gandhari Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.