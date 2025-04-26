In a notable collaboration, legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese has come on board as executive producer for Homebound, the upcoming feature from National Award-winning director Neeraj Ghaywan. The film, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, is set to have its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, which runs from May 14 to 25.

Martin Scorsese joins Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound as executive producer ahead of Cannes 2025 premiere

Homebound marks Ghaywan’s return to the big screen and to Cannes, nearly a decade after his acclaimed debut Masaan premiered at the festival and received two awards. Over the years, Masaan has continued to find resonance with audiences worldwide, heightening expectations for Ghaywan’s latest.

Speaking about his involvement, Martin Scorsese said, “I have seen Neeraj’s first film Masaan in 2015 and I loved it, so when Mélita Toscan du Plantier sent me the project of his second film, I was curious. I loved the story, the culture and was willing to help. Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that’s a significant contribution to Indian cinema. I am glad the movie is an official selection at Un Certain Regard in Cannes this year.”

Producer Karan Johar also shared his thoughts on the collaboration, stating, "Homebound is an extraordinary confluence of talent, vision, and storytelling at its finest. Having Martin Scorsese, a true legend of cinema, lend his wisdom and support to Neeraj's remarkable vision elevates our film to a rare artistic height. Neeraj Ghaywan continues to be one of the most authentic and insightful voices in Indian cinema today, and we are immensely proud to support him on this journey. With an incredibly gifted cast and the prestigious stage of Cannes, we eagerly look forward to sharing Homebound's powerful story with audiences around the world."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)



Reflecting on the experience, Neeraj Ghaywan added, "To have an icon like Mr. Scorsese lend his name to Homebound is an honour beyond words. I’m deeply grateful to our co-producer Melita Toscan, who introduced us to him. Mr. Scorsese mentored us through the screenplay and multiple rounds of editing. He listened with care, understood the cultural context, and offered thoughtful, incisive notes each time. His kindness and commitment are extraordinary, and to have him nurture our film has been both a rare privilege and a profoundly humbling experience."

Homebound has also secured French distribution through Ad Vitam, the company behind acclaimed international titles such as A Fantastic Woman and Son of Saul, which previously won the Grand Prix at Cannes. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan du Plantier serving as co-producers. Continuing Ghaywan’s exploration of contemporary human relationships and social themes, Homebound stands poised to be one of the notable Indian entries on the global stage this year.

Also Read: Cannes 2025: Homebound by Neeraj Ghaywan makes it to ‘Un Certain Regard’ section

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.