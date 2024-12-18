Netflix has announced the launch date of The Roshans, a compelling four-part docu-series that offers an intimate look into the extraordinary legacy of one of Indian cinema’s most iconic film families. Set to premiere on January 17 2025, this series unravels the multi-generational journey of the Roshans, showcasing their extraordinary contributions to Indian cinema.

At its core is the late Roshan Lal Nagrath, lovingly known as Roshan Saab, whose musical brilliance laid the foundation of this artistic dynasty. His legacy lives on through the soulful compositions of Rajesh Roshan, the visionary direction of Rakesh Roshan, and Hrithik Roshan’s meteoric rise as a global icon.

Packed with never-seen-before archival footage, heartfelt personal anecdotes, and candid interviews with family members and industry legends, The Roshans offers a rare glimpse into the resilience and creative excellence that have defined this family’s journey. It’s a tribute to the spirit of Roshan Saab’s song Rahen Na Rahen Hum—a celebration of their timeless melodies, unforgettable stories, and enduring impact on Indian Cinema.

Mark your calendars for January 17 2025, only on Netflix, to witness this legacy come to life!

