Fans cannot stop gushing about Salman Khan dancing to ‘Laila’ from the Marathi film Ved as he shows off his ‘Bhai’ swag in this dance number.

Riteish Deshmukh will reunite with his wife Genelia D’Souza for Ved but it will be the first time where the real-life married couple will be seen together as the leads in a Marathi film. While this film is special for many reasons for the Deshmukhs, another exciting thing is the cameo by Salman Khan. We all know that Riteish shares a great bond with Khan and now superstar will be seen in a special dance number with his B-town buddy in this remake of Majili.

Salman Khan shares a glimpse of his cameo in Ved; showcases his dance moves with Ritiesh Deshmukh

Sharing a glimpse of it on social media, Salman Khan featured in his quintessential ‘tapori’ style with the Bhai swagger that will definitely remind you of Radhe from Wanted. The teaser of the song, which seems to be titled ‘Ved Lavlay’, shows off Salman and Riteish Deshmukh clinging their drink glasses that are placed in their back pocket and it seems that these full-on typical Khan moves have won the hearts of Bhai fans. Posting about it on his Instagram page, Salman said, “Bhau cha birthday aahe - @riteishd Gift to Banta hai. Enjoy #vedlavlay #ved30dec @geneliad”.

Fans, who came across the post, couldn’t stop gushing about the Khan swagger, as one of them commented, “Glass in pocket... it's really Salman Khan's style”. Yet another fan said, “East or West Bhai is the best.” Another user added, “Bhai ka apna style hai… sabse alag… awesome”, whereas one of the users mentioned, “The best gift we can say”. Many fans poured their excitement as they are eagerly awaiting the release of the song.

While Bhai fans would be aware that Salman Khan’s birthday is on December 27, Ved is expected to be one of the last releases of 2022, as the film hits the big screen on December 30. Starring Genelia D’Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jiya Shankar, the film is a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Majili (2019), which originally featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya.

