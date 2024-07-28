comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 28.07.2024 | 12:45 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sarfira Hindustani 2 Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Ulajh Stree 2 Munjya
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » “Taapsee Pannu needs better PR training”: Influencer SLAMS actress after being denied selfie at ‘Hauli Hauli’ song launch event

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

“Taapsee Pannu needs better PR training”: Influencer SLAMS actress after being denied selfie at ‘Hauli Hauli’ song launch event

en Bollywood News “Taapsee Pannu needs better PR training”: Influencer SLAMS actress after being denied selfie at ‘Hauli Hauli’ song launch event
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has found herself amid a social media controversy after denying a selfie request from an influencer at a recent event.

“Taapsee Pannu needs better PR training”: Influencer SLAMS actress after being denied selfie at ‘Hauli Hauli’ song launch event

“Taapsee Pannu needs better PR training”: Influencer SLAMS actress after being denied selfie at ‘Hauli Hauli’ song launch event

The incident occurred during the song launch of ‘Hauli Hauli’ from Taapsee's upcoming film, Khel Khel Mein. The event, which also featured film’s other cast members Ammy Virk and Aditya Seal, was held in Mumbai. A viral video was captured when influencer Ananya Dwivedi approached Taapsee for a selfie, only to be turned down.

Influencer Slams Taapsee Pannu For Denying Selfie Request

Ananya later took to the comment section of a social media post and expressed her disappointment, questioning the actress's decision given the circumstances. "That's me. And I don't understand why would someone deny a selfie when you're already surrounded by cameras and the only reason influencers like me were called is to promote HER song! She really needs a better PR training," she commented.

Tapsee strikes again! Swipe for more
byu/Away-Enthusiasm8771 inBollyBlindsNGossip

'Hauli Hauli' Song Launch

Amidst the controversy, the newly released song, ‘Hauli Hauli’, from Khel Khel Mein has garnered attention. The track features a reunion of Akshay Kumar and Fardeen Khan, with the duo recreating their iconic Hey Babyy step.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

The film, a comedy-drama directed by Mudassar Aziz, is set to hit theatres on August 15, 2024. Taapsee Pannu will also be seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba alongside Vikrant Massey. The film will release on Netflix on August 9.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu REACTS to husband Mathias Boe waving Indian flag at Paris Olympics 2024: “Who would’ve thought my…”

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ranbir Kapoor BREAKS SILENCE on backlash for…

Trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer Khel Khel…

SCOOP: Karan Johar hits PAUSE on his war…

REVEALED! Raj & DK's Rakt Brahmand to arrive…

CONFIRMED! Ranveer Singh teams up with…

BREAKING: Orry shoots for his Hollywood…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification