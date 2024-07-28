“Taapsee Pannu needs better PR training”: Influencer SLAMS actress after being denied selfie at ‘Hauli Hauli’ song launch event

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has found herself amid a social media controversy after denying a selfie request from an influencer at a recent event.

The incident occurred during the song launch of ‘Hauli Hauli’ from Taapsee's upcoming film, Khel Khel Mein. The event, which also featured film’s other cast members Ammy Virk and Aditya Seal, was held in Mumbai. A viral video was captured when influencer Ananya Dwivedi approached Taapsee for a selfie, only to be turned down.

Influencer Slams Taapsee Pannu For Denying Selfie Request

Ananya later took to the comment section of a social media post and expressed her disappointment, questioning the actress's decision given the circumstances. "That's me. And I don't understand why would someone deny a selfie when you're already surrounded by cameras and the only reason influencers like me were called is to promote HER song! She really needs a better PR training," she commented.

'Hauli Hauli' Song Launch

Amidst the controversy, the newly released song, ‘Hauli Hauli’, from Khel Khel Mein has garnered attention. The track features a reunion of Akshay Kumar and Fardeen Khan, with the duo recreating their iconic Hey Babyy step.

The film, a comedy-drama directed by Mudassar Aziz, is set to hit theatres on August 15, 2024. Taapsee Pannu will also be seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba alongside Vikrant Massey. The film will release on Netflix on August 9.

