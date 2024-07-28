A recent report has shared some crucial details of Ranveer Singh’s next film with Aditya Dhar. Scroll to get a peek.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is set to take on a challenging new role as an R&AW agent in Aditya Dhar’s upcoming action thriller. According to a recent report by Mid-Day, the film promises to be a high-octane espionage drama, drawing inspiration from a real-life mission undertaken by India’s current National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval.

The report further states that to capture the essence of the story, the film’s production will span multiple locations. The team is slated to commence shooting in Thailand, followed by a schedule in Canada, before wrapping up in Mumbai.

Giving details of the other characters in the film, the report added Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal are playing fellow intelligence officers, while Sanjay Dutt is set to portray the antagonist.

It is worth mentioning that the report was published a day after Ranveer Singh made the official announcement to confirm his collaboration with Aditya Dhar. In an Instagram post, the actor wrote, “This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before.”

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios along with Lokesh Dhar and Aditya Dhar under their banner B62 Studios. This follows their recent super hit collaboration Article 370. Principal shooting for this giant theatrical presentation is now officially underway.

