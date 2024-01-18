The state of Uttar Pradesh has made a lot of progress over the last few years, leading to an increase in tourism and investment. One of the biggest upcoming projects in the Northern state is that of the Film City. The Bollywood film industry is hopeful of its potential and the recent development proves this aspect clearly.

Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects, T-Series, Maddock Films submit bids for development of the upcoming Film City near Noida

As per a report in The Economic Times dated January 6, Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films LLP, T-Series, Maddock Films, Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects LLP and K C Bokadia’s Lions Films Private Limited have submitted bids for the development of phase-1 of the Film City. The bids were submitted after the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA)’s invitation. Meanwhile, another article, published in the Times of India stated that Maddock Films, Cape of Good Films LLP, and others have formed a consortium, Supersonic Technobuild Private Limited, to execute the project.

According to the article, the Film City will be constructed on a land of 1,000 acres and the first phase comprises 230 acres. The 1,000-acre site includes 740 acres for filming, 40 acres for film institutes, 120 acres for an amusement park and retail, and the balance 100 acres for commercial use. It also mentions that media industry offices, theme park, hotel, retail stores and an F&B hub will also be housed in the Film City.

And that’s not all. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that as per the present trend and growing demand, the government has planned a high-capacity data centre along with all pre-production and post-production infrastructure, processing labs, VFX and digital technology, matching global standards.

The Film City project was announced in September 2020 and it will have an investment of Rs. 10,000 crores. All phases are expected to be completed by 2028-29. What has also added to the project’s appeal is that it is located just four km from the upcoming Jewar Airport. There are also plans to connect Jewar Airport and Film City through a pod taxi service.

