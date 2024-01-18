Ayushmann Khurrana, who started his journey as a reality show contestant, has several feathers to his cap - from an actor to a musician to UNICEF Ambassador.

A top London-based behavioural insights company, Canvas8, has conducted a case study on the impact of Brand Ayushmann Khurrana in India and amongst Indians. Titled ‘How actor Ayushmann Khurrana brings advocacy to Bollywood’, this in-depth case study focusses on how the actor resonates with his countrymen, how he is a relatable and woke Indian personality.

Ayushmann Khurrana becomes a case study in UK for his ‘choosing risky films which catapulted him to fame’

The case study hat-tips Ayushmann’s impact saying, “In an industry known for formulaic films, Khurrana’s journey to Bollywood stardom has beAyAyushen nothing short of remarkable. An important aspect of Khurrana’s journey is his choice to do ‘risky’ films. He played a cross-gender actor in the Dream Girl films, a male gynaecologist student in Doctor G, and a regular sperm donor in Vicky Donor … saying yes to films which others were probably rejecting or not even considering.”

The case study appreciates Ayushmann for projecting India’s ‘Growing Influence through Grassroots representation’. The citation reads, “Khuranna's renown has been growing steadily, being named by Time Magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2020. His child rights activism for UNICEF also gained him the Time 100 Impact Award in 2023. On top of these are his numerous film accolades throughout his 11-year career, which he credits to his characters deeply rooted in society.”

The case study also highlights how Indians have shown a ‘Growing Taste for Social Realism in the mainstream’ due to Ayushmann Khurrana. The citation reads, “Indian audiences have become more receptive to characters who are somewhat unconventional. This has been shaking up Indian cinema, with mainstream filmmakers believing this post-pandemic taste will only become clearer in the coming years. But a shift to more realistic and thought-provoking content can already be seen in the success of Khurrana's gender-crossing Dream Girl 2 in 2023, which successfully became part of the 100 'crore' club, an industry term for films that reach INR 1 billion (about $11.99 million) in the box office.”

Ayushmann Khurrana kicked off his career in the entertainment industry as a Roadies winner and went on to become a VJ. The actor’s film debut Vicky Donor in 2012 was his another step towards fame and there has been no stopping for the actor since then!

