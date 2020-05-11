Bollywood Hungama

T-Series office sealed after caretaker tests positive of coronavirus

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
While the country is in lockdown, the cases of Covid-19 have seen a rapid increase. As per the latest reports, the office building of the music label T-Series has been sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after one of their caretakers was tested positive of coronavirus.

According to the T-Series spokesperson, the caretakers were working and staying in the office premises in Andheri, Mumbai. Some of the caretakers were migrants who couldn’t go back to their hometowns amid lockdown. The building has all the facilities including rooms, kitchen. Two-three people are getting tested as they developed symptoms and their reports are yet to be received. The BMC has sealed the office for safety purposes. The office has been shut since March 15.

T-Series’ spokesperson said that the company has followed the lockdown protocols since the first day itself. The company has assured to take care of in-house staff and take the necessary precautions.

