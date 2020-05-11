Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.05.2020 | 12:20 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

SCOOP: Amazon Prime acquires rights of Ludo and Jhund; both films to have a direct release on OTT

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Covid-19 lockdown has created a havoc for various industries, and the Indian film industry is one among them. With the pandemic not seeming to abate, filmmakers are faced with hard decisions regarding the fate of their films. After a few announcements of films being released directly on OTT platforms, we now hear that streaming giant Amazon Prime has acquired the rights of the Abhishek Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao starrer Ludo and the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund.

SCOOP: Amazon Prime acquires rights of Ludo and Jhund; both films to have a direct release on OTT

Confirming the same, a source says, “Yes, Amazon has acquired rights of both films, which will now release directly on the streaming service.” Ask for details about what made the makers of Ludo and Jhund take this decision, the source continues, “Both films are T-Series productions and given the extended lock down period, the makers felt it was better to release Ludo and Jhund on the streaming service rather than wait for a theatrical release, which will take a long time.”

Further explaining filmmakers predicament these days, our source continues, “Today filmmakers are faced with a hard choice. Given the capital invested in a venture, it is their responsibility to recover as much as they can. But with theatres being shut, a major chunk of revenue has been axed. Given this situation, filmmakers are forced to search for different avenues to recover costs, and one way is with a direct release on OTT.”

While it certainly is interesting time for streaming services, an official announcement of Ludo and Jhund releasing directly on Amazon is awaited.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund gets copyright violation notice from Hyderabad based filmmaker

More Pages: Ludo Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

T-Series office sealed after caretaker tests…

SCOOP: Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 makers yet to…

Kabir Khan reveals why it took him one and a…

Ali Abbas Zafar is in no rush to release…

Sonu Nigam has no plans to return to Mumbai…

Devoleena Bhattacharjee reveals that her…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification