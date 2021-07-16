Earlier today it was reported that Mumbai police has registered a case against T-Series head Bhushan Kumar for allegedly raping a woman. As per reports, the FIR was filed at DN Nagar Police Station based on the complaint filed by a 30-year-old woman.

After the complaint, T-Series issued a statement terming the accusation 'false and malicious'. "The complaint filed against Mr. Bhushan Kumar is completely false and malicious and the contents of the same are denied. It has been falsely alleged that the lady in question was sexually exploited between 2017 to 2020 on the pretext of giving her work. It is a matter of record that she has already worked for T-Series banner in Film and music videos," the statement by T-series read.

"Around March 2021 she approached Mr. Bhushan Kumar seeking help to fund one of the web series which she wanted to produce, which was politely refused. Thereafter, in June 2021 after the lifting of lockdown in Maharashtra she started approaching the T-Series banner in collusion with her accomplice demanding a huge sum of money as an extortion amount. Consequently, a complaint was filed by T-Series banner against the attempted extortion with police at Amboli police station on 1st July 2021. We also have evidence in the form of audio recording for the extortion attempt and the same shall be provided to investigating agency. The present complaint filed by her is nothing but a counterblast to the complaint filed against her and her accomplice for the offense of extortion. We are in the process of consulting our lawyers in this regard and will take appropriate legal action," the statement further read.

ALSO READ: T-Series head Bhushan Kumar announces biopic on late choreographer Saroj Khan

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.