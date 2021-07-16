Bollywood Hungama

Vidya Balan opens up about how she feels when her films don’t create the desired impact

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Parineeta star Vidya Balan has been ruling Bollywood for a long time and is quite sturdy when it comes to character portrayal and choosing films. When asked if she is scared that her success might fade even after back-to-back magnificent performances, she replied that she feels lost and sad when her films don't do well at the box office. When she is involved mentally, emotionally, and physically in a film and it doesn't turn out well then that makes her weak.

The 42-year-old actress admits that the worst part is that she feels refused and unwanted when her films fail to create an impact. She further revealed she is blurred for some time but slowly comes to terms with the situation of why has the public not connected with her movie.

Vidya clarifies that the conception of losing out on success is itself an irrational thought and it never traumatized her. Vidya Balan was last seen essaying the role of a fearless forest officer in Amit Masurkar directed Sherni. It was produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment and premiered on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read: Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah’s maiden screen collaboration titled Jalsa

