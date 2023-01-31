A while back reports surfaced that Vaani Kapoor had been roped in to feature in Mardaani 2 director Gopi Puthran’s untitled next. In fact, as per report the said project will be an edge of the seat crime thriller, which Vaani was rather kicked about. Well now, we hear that Vaani is all set to commence work on the project.

SCOOP: Vaani Kapoor to commence shooting Mardaani 2 director Gopi Puthran’s next in March in Lucknow

Revealing details exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, a well-placed industry source says, “Vaanu Kapoor was pretty kicked about Gopi’s venture. She jumped at the project when she heard the story and script. In fact, she has also been undergoing prep work for the untitled venture.” Further talking about the shoot for the same the source adds, “Vaani will be commencing the shoot for the project this March in Lucknow. As of now, pre-production work is underway. However, an official announcement of the project and cast are yet to be made.” Currently, an official announcement of the project from Yash Raj Films is awaited.

Back on the work front, Vaani Kapoor was last seen in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera that hit screens in 2022, while Gopi Puthran’s last release Mardaani 2 hit screens a while back in 2019.

