Swara Bhaskar, who is known to speak her heart out, recently reposted a tweet that has garnered massive attention. Not too long ago, Alia Bhatt had opened up about following Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, which featured her sister Pooja Bhatt, and during the same, she had expressed her admiration for influencer and contestant Elvish Yadav. A rather upset user on social media decided to showcase the demeaning tweets written by the influencer when he had an argument with Swara on the platform.

Swara Bhaskar reposts a user’s tweet calling out Alia Bhatt for supporting Elvish Yadav

A user posted a series of some age-old tweets wherein Swara Bhaskar and Elvish Yadav were seen arguing over a political matter regarding GST related to religious shrines. During the argument after Swara shared evidence proving Elvish wrong, she sarcastically commented, “Liar Liar! Chaddhi on Fire”. Elvish decided to respond to it by further sharing a demeaning tweet adding, “Excessive m@sturb@tion makes you blind was a myth but swara didi isko sahi prove karri hai. GST word use kiya mene swara? (Swara sister is proving it to be right. I had used the word GST?).

The upset user, who seemed unhappy about Alia Bhatt supporting Elvish Yadav, also went on to caption the post expressing the disappointment saying, “Hello @aliaa08 This is Elvish Yadav, the person you're showering praise upon. Take a good look at his utterly reprehensible attitude towards women, how he is shamelessly engages in $'exual h@rassm€nt directed at @ReallySwara. What a downgrade for an actress like you.”

Hello @aliaa08,This is Elvish Yadav, the person you're showering praise upon. Take a good look at his utterly reprehensible attitude towards women, how he is shamelessly engages in $'exual h@rassm€nt directed at @ReallySwara. What a downgrade for an actress like you. pic.twitter.com/Sz97JI6Bsr — RheA (@rheahhh_) August 16, 2023



For the unversed, in the past, Alia Bhatt had showcased her love for Elvish Yadav while talking about Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 wherein she had compared him with ‘Rocky’ from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as she had said, ““I find Elvish quite like Rocky. The way he speaks, his personality and andaaz is very much like Rocky. The way he says ‘systumm’ and all, it’s very entertaining. He really wears his heart on his sleeves and is very funny. I really like him, so Elvish can be Rocky.” She further went on to appreciate his chemistry with Manisha Rani, and had also maintained that the latter could be the perfect ‘Rani’ for this ‘Rocky’.

