The blockbuster success of Pathaan (2023) has enhanced the hype for Shah Rukh Khan’s next Jawan considerably. And as expected, the film has been picked up by distributors at a huge price. Bollywood Hungama, in this story, will inform readers about the various distributors and studios that have picked up Jawan’s theatrical rights in different circuits of India.

REVEALED: A complete list of distributors releasing Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan all over India

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “In North and West India, PEN Marudhar has bought the theatrical rights to the film for a whopping amount of Rs. 150 crores in advance. Looking at the buzz, the PEN Marudhar team decided to shell out this huge amount as they are confident that the film will achieve record footfalls.”

Yesterday, Sree Gokulam Movies made it official with its tweet that they will distribute Jawan in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. A source down South revealed, “While Tamil Nadu territory was sold to Sree Gokulam for Rs. 15 crores, the studio shelled out Rs. 7 crores for the Kerala rights.”

A trade source shared, “Sree Gokulam Movies have further handed over the rights to Red Giant Movies in Tamil Nadu. As for Nizam/Andhra, Rajshri Films has been entrusted with the rights while Mysore territory rights have been picked up by Panorama Studios. The price at which the rights are sold has been a closely guarded secret. But it’s definitely one of the highest figures paid for a Hindi film in these regions.”

Talking of the East, the source said, “Prakash Films was going to release Jawan on a commission basis in Bihar. But now, they will release the film on MG (Minimum Guarantee).” While the exact figure given out by Prakash Films is not sure, sources peg the figure in the range of Rs. 5-6 crores. The source added, “If this range is true, then it’s the highest amount given by a distributor in Bihar for a Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, outside Pathaan.”

The source continued, “Odisha has been picked up by Rajshri Films at a record MG price of Rs. 4.5 crores. The state has been receptive to Shah Rukh Khan films and also to films with South touch. Jawan has both these factors.” The source also revealed that Shree Venkatesh Films (SVF) will release the action entertainer in West Bengal but on a commission basis.

Interestingly, Assam territory is still not closed. The source revealed, “A bidding is going on for this circuit. The deal is expected to be locked in the coming week.”

Overseas, meanwhile, Yash Raj Films will be releasing Jawan, on a commission basis.

Also Read: SCOOP: Jawan becomes Shah Rukh Khan’s most expensive film; budget of Rs. 300 crores

More Pages: Jawan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.