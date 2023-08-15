Elvish Yadav becomes the first wild card contestant to have won Bigg Boss with Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani as runner-ups.

Bigg Boss OTT 2, which kept audiences entertained with its high voltage drama and controversies, came to an end on August 14. After getting a six-week extension owing to its popularity, Salman Khan yesterday announced the winner of the reality show, and it is none other than social media influencer Elvish Yadav. The influencer bagged the trophy after defeating Abhishek Malhan who was the runner up of the show.

Audiences would be aware that the grand finale kicked off with the top five contestants fighting for the trophy which included actresses Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve along with social media influencers, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, and Manisha Rani. While Pooja was the first to get eliminated, Bebika found a position in top four but was later evicted leaving Manisha, Abhishek, and Elvish as the top three contenders. With Manisha too bidding adieu to the trophy later in the show, the tough competition between Abhishek and Elvish, who are both known for their massive fan following as well as their crazy and fun social media posts, came to an end with host Salman Khan announcing Yadav as the clear winner.

For the unversed, Elvish Yadav entered Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, weeks after it started since he was a wild card contestant along with television actress Aashika Bhatia, who got eliminated a couple of weeks ago. It seems that the social media influencer quickly won hearts inside and outside the house and his fan following couldn’t stop expressing joy over his win.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 started off with 13 contestants which included television personalities like Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naaz, Palak Purswani, Cyrus Broacha. Along with the five finalists, the show also had other popular personalities like Puneet Superstar, Aaliya Siddiqui aka Aaliya, Jad Hadid, and Akanksha Puri.

