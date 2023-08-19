Just yesterday, we had reported that the Netflix original film Do Patti produced by Kanika Dhillon under her banner Kathha Pictures would be helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. Now we hear that the film starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon will in fact, mark the first venture of a three-film deal between Dhillon and Chaturvedi.

Revealing details, a well-placed industry source reveals that while Do Patti will be a Netflix Original Film, the other two ventures are yet to be announced, “Do Patti is a suspense-thriller and will mark the start of a three-film collaboration between Kanika Dhillon and Shashanka Chaturvedi. While the film went into production yesterday, the other two ventures are yet to be announced. An official announcement of the deal will be made soon, wherein the other two projects will be revealed”.

For the uninitiated, Shashanka Chaturvedi aka BOB has done some remarkable work over two decades and has made a significate impact in filmmaking in India. Co-founder of Good Morning Films, BOB gained international; recognition in 2009 by securing the first two Gold Lions for India at the Cannes Film Festival. His expertise has earned him numerous awards, including D&AD, Grand Prix in Spikes Asia, One Show, Kyoorius, and Campaign India Awards, among others. He has also worked with renowned brands and directed over 100 commercials in India.

In a past report, speaking about her collaboration with BOB Kanika had said, “As I step into the shoes of the producer, having a credible director like BOB on board is the beginning of this exciting journey for Kathha Pictures.” Further talking about their maiden production venture, Do Patti Kanika added, “The film not only has celebrated actors like Kajol and Kriti Sanon, but also a trustworthy and reliable director like BOB. Cannot wait for everyone to see the magic he creates on this film!”

Similarly, BOB had nothing but praise for Kanika saying, “Kanika’s stories have always made me want to think and wonder if I can be a part of her vision, so this is going to be a special collaboration with her and Kathha pictures. I feel both humbled and excited to be one of the first collaborators with Kathha Pictures, and Netflix alongside the Industry’s best of the best talent- the legendary Kajol and the fabulous Kriti Sanon.”

As for their maiden production, Do Patti is a suspense-thriller produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon, starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon. The film will release on streaming giant Netflix.

