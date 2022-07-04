comscore

Rumour of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan coming together for a film is untrue

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Earlier today, rumours were rife on social media that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are coming together for a film to be produced by YRF. Needless to say the news got fans of the superstars excited about seeing Karan – Arjun together. However, we at Bollywood Hungama can assure you that this news is false and that it is a figment of someone’s imagination.

A source close to the production also rubbished the news. "It was just a conversation where an idea of featuring both Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. There is no script, nothing really. Individually there is Tiger with Salman and Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan as part of the spy universe. But a film with both together is just hearsay," added the source.

Interestingly, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are coming together for Yash Raj Films spy universe with Tiger 3 and Pathan. Pathan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and it is directed by Siddharth Anand. Whereas, Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3, features Katrina Kaif as the leading lady along with Emraan Hashmi, who has been associated with this franchise, for the first time.

