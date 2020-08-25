Bollywood Hungama

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer says Rhea Chakraborty’s legal team did not support the CBI probe

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

While Rhea Chakraborty was last seen denying receiving summons from the CBI, the reports suggest that she failed to cooperate with Sushant Singh Rajput’s family and did not offer condolences either. The case has only been getting trickier and the Central Bureau of Investigation has been trying to get to the bottom of this matter. They have already questioned Sushant Singh Rajput’s roommate Sidharth Pithani and his cook, since they were the first ones to witness the scene.

In a statement given by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer, Vikas Singh, he said that Rhea Chakraborty did not cooperate with the late actor’s family and did not even offer condolences to them. He further revealed that Rhea Chakraborty might have been supporting the CBI probe in a video but her legal team was strongly opposing the same. Vikas Singh has also revealed that there were two broken lockers at Sushant’s place and they’re still not aware who broke them. if the reports are to be believed, according to their lawyer, it could be Rhea as well as the house staff.

On the other hand, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer has said that she will be present for the questioning when summoned.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty says she has not received the CBI summons

